Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Albany International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,293,000 after buying an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,912,000 after buying an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,760,000 after buying an additional 168,491 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Albany International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 856,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Albany International by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,282,000 after buying an additional 162,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

