Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 111.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $419,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,752.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,177.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,529.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

