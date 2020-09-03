HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 769,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 56.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 40,217 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 28.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 56.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

