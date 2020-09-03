Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.