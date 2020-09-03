Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,720 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $54,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $32,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.64.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENBL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

