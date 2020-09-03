Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $287,000 Stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

OVV opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

