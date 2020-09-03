Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 365,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 137.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter.

SITC stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

