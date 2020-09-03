Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Primo Water by 89.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

