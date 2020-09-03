Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $156,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 1,975,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,225,000 after buying an additional 1,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 88,797.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 1,101,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after buying an additional 850,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,111,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

