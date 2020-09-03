Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 64.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 81.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 555,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $356,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTRPA stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.30. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

