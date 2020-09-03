Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,010.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average is $165.57. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

