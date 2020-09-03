Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 61.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $251.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $271.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 600 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,389 shares of company stock worth $1,331,756 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.