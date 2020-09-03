Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $352,000 in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,525 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

