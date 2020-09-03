Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

