Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 6.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

