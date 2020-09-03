HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter worth about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFA opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a negative net margin of 116.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 171,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

