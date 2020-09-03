State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 142,105 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Shares of CBRL opened at $136.53 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $174.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

