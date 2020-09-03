State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,711 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,907,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,791,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,189,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,386 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,821,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 655,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 467.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 618,976 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.