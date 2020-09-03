State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 8,574 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of South State worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in South State by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,413,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,769,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in South State by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in South State by 2.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in South State by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,576,000 after buying an additional 62,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $56.31 on Thursday. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several research firms have commented on SSB. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

