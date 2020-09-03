Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Key Financial Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.0% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total transaction of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,086,822,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,646 shares of company stock valued at $188,996,570,924. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.76. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,753.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.