Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NovaPoint Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total value of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,086,822,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,646 shares of company stock valued at $188,996,570,924. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.65 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,753.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

