Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 539 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total transaction of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,086,822,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,646 shares of company stock worth $188,996,570,924. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,753.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.76. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

