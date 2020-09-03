Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,490 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,753.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total value of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,086,822,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,646 shares of company stock worth $188,996,570,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

