ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,684.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ESE stock opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.96.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

