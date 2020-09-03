Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total value of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,086,822,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,646 shares of company stock valued at $188,996,570,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,753.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

