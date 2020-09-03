Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $142.47 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,085 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 70,335 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.6% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $142,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 393,641 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.65 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,753.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total value of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,086,822,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,646 shares of company stock valued at $188,996,570,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

