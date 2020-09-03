Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Financial Counselors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,721 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $124,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total value of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,086,822,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,646 shares of company stock worth $188,996,570,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,753.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

