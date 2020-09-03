44,079 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,079 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total value of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,086,822,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,646 shares of company stock worth $188,996,570,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.76. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,753.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.