PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,230 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,452,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3,029.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,694 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after purchasing an additional 638,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,644,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BBL opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group PLC has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.