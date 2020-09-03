PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $17,128,950.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $4,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,052 shares of company stock worth $48,120,855. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNDM stock opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

