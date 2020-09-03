New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,123 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $21,959,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,750 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FN stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

