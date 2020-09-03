Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 9.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $124,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

MSFT stock opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,753.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 83,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261,327.00, for a total value of $188,983,620,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,086,822,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,646 shares of company stock worth $188,996,570,924 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

