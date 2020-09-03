New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Magellan Health worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGLN shares. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

