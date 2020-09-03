PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,506 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

