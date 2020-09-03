Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Sep 3rd, 2020

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $288.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cutera by 51.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 457,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

