Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 83.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 8.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $266,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 22.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $90,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Shares of WHR opened at $179.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average is $129.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

