Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of Celestica worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 325.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 494.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,295,344 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 24.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after buying an additional 1,275,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celestica by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 1,260,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 42.2% during the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,384,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 708,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.40 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

