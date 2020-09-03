BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,386,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.74. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. DISH Network’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

