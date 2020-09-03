BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.37 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,467,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,126,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 316,626 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 562.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 62,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

ELAN opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.05. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

