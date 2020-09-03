BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $183.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.