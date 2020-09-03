BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 152,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of SilverCrest Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SILV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Pi Financial raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SILV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.12.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

