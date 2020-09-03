BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 7,208 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $86.80.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

