BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 10,883 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

