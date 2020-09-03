Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 112,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 40.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,752.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.