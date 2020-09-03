BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $1.47 Million in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $19,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,568,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,172,689 shares of company stock worth $190,035,276 in the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

