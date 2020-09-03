BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

NYSE CNP opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

