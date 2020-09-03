BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centurylink by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth about $56,494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 68.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,921,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,422,000 after buying an additional 2,807,290 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 46,265.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after buying an additional 2,336,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Centurylink by 50.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,556,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after buying an additional 1,851,888 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTL opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

