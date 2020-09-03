PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

