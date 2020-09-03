BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

NYSE VICI opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

