Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,556 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

TEVA opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.